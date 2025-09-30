EC releases final voter list after SIR in Bihar ahead of assembly elections; 68.5 lakh names removed

PATNA: The Election Commission on Tuesday released the final electoral rolls for Bihar following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of the state assembly elections.

The revised list has been made available on the official website of the poll body. Voters can check and verify their details online at https://voters.eci.gov.in, through a mobile app, or via SMS.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, there are 7,41,92,357 registered voters in the state. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.

Records show that 4,03,985 electors are aged 85 or above, while 14,01,150 are young voters between 18 and 19 years of age. Voters with physical disabilities account for 7,20,709.

A total of 21.53 lakh new names were added to the final voter list. According to the Election Commission, more than 36,000 voters lodged claims to add their names, while 2.17 lakh voters requested removal. Around three lakh voters were issued notices for not submitting the required documents.

In the final electoral roll, the names of deceased, transferred, and duplicate voters identified during the SIR have been excluded.