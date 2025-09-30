FIR filed over alleged provocative post on Maharashtra Congress' X account

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual on charges of provocation with intent to incite a riot, following an allegedly objectionable post made on the official 'X' (formerly Twitter) account of the Maharashtra Congress, officials said on Tuesday.

The complaint was lodged by Prakash Gade, social media cell coordinator of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who approached the Marine Drive police station after spotting the controversial post.

According to the complainant, the post warned that "BJP should not push the people to their limits, otherwise a situation like in Leh, where Gen Z set fire to the BJP office, will spread across the entire country".

The post also featured a sketch depicting a BJP office in flames, with people protesting while holding placards and banners on various issues.

Based on Gade's complaint, the Marine Drive police registered a case on Monday under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including:

Section 192 – Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot

Section 353(1) – Publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour or report, including through electronic means

Section 353(2) – Sharing information with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public

A police official confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

The reference in the post relates to recent violence during protests in Leh over the demand for statehood for Ladakh. During that agitation, a BJP office, a police vehicle, and several other cars were set ablaze by demonstrators.