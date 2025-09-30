Maoists call October 15 bandh in five states over police suppression

RANCHI: The CPI (Maoist) has announced a bandh on 15 October against alleged suppression by security forces in five states, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Chhattisgarh.

In a press release issued by the Eastern Regional Bureau of CPI (Maoist), signed by Sanket, the group also declared the observance of a “Resistance Week” from 8 to 14 October to mobilise support and register opposition to the ongoing campaign by security forces in these states.

According to the statement, the bandh was necessitated by the Union government’s refusal to engage in dialogue with them. The release specifically accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of turning down talks, while security agencies intensified combing operations under Operation ‘Kagar’ in Maoist-affected states.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rejected the ceasefire offer made by the Maoists, reiterating the government’s commitment to eliminate violent Naxalites by the end of March next year. He said extremists were welcome to surrender and assured that security forces would not fire a single bullet at those who lay down arms.

The Maoist statement further that on 15 September 2025, three senior leaders of the party were killed in what it described as a “staged encounter”.

Those named include Central Committee member Sahdev Soren, Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee member Raghunath Hembram, and Zonal Committee member Ram Khelawan Ganjhu.

Several other cadres have also been targeted in similar incidents, accusing security forces of adopting “unlawful methods” to weaken the movement, it said.