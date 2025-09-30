Maoists call October 15 bandh in five states over police suppression

RANCHI: The CPI (Maoist) has announced a bandh on 15 October against alleged suppression by security forces in five states, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Chhattisgarh.
In a press release issued by the Eastern Regional Bureau of CPI (Maoist), signed by Sanket, the group also declared the observance of a “Resistance Week” from 8 to 14 October to mobilise support and register opposition to the ongoing campaign by security forces in these states.
According to the statement, the bandh was necessitated by the Union government’s refusal to engage in dialogue with them. The release specifically accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of turning down talks, while security agencies intensified combing operations under Operation ‘Kagar’ in Maoist-affected states.
Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rejected the ceasefire offer made by the Maoists, reiterating the government’s commitment to eliminate violent Naxalites by the end of March next year. He said extremists were welcome to surrender and assured that security forces would not fire a single bullet at those who lay down arms.
The Maoist statement further that on 15 September 2025, three senior leaders of the party were killed in what it described as a “staged encounter”.
Those named include Central Committee member Sahdev Soren, Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee member Raghunath Hembram, and Zonal Committee member Ram Khelawan Ganjhu.
Several other cadres have also been targeted in similar incidents, accusing security forces of adopting “unlawful methods” to weaken the movement, it said.
“In the name of eliminating Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, not only individuals are being killed in fake encounters, but mass massacres are being carried out against innocent tribals and indigenous people. And our Home Minister is patting the backs of the police personnel, who murder tribal and indigenous people,” stated the press release issued by the CPI (Maoist).
The Maoists demanded that all arrested members be produced before the judiciary without delay and urged authorities to desist from conducting fake encounters.
Warning of “serious consequences” if their demands are ignored, the statement clarified that essential services such as milk supply, press vehicles and ambulances carrying patients would be exempted from the 15 October bandh.
In the wake of the alleged call of bandh by the Maoists, intelligence agencies have sounded high alerts in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta, however, termed the bandh call as merely an attempt to create panic.
“Naxalites are trying to spread fear through such statements. Wherever they emerge, strong action will be taken. The state police are fully prepared to face any challenge,” said the DGP.
Interestingly, a day after Amit Shah rejected the Naxalites’ ceasefire offer, a dossier prepared by the security and intelligence agencies revealed that after a series of arrests, surrenders and encounters, the top leadership of the Left-Wing Extremists has now been dwindling, with only 13 figures in its apex body, four members of the Politburo and nine members of the Central Committee.
According to officials, the goal of eliminating armed Naxals by 31 March 2026 could be met much earlier, possibly by the end of this year.