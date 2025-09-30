Top Maoist leaders remain prime targets for forces in Chhattisgarh; nine leaders eliminated in 2025

RAIPUR: The ongoing anti-Maoist operation after the monsoon has been intensified with a renewed warning conveyed to the top Maoist leaders, asking them to give up arms and surrender, or else be prepared to be eliminated.

The Chhattisgarh police and the Central forces affirmed that the sustained offensive against the left-wing extremists inflicted massive setback to the banned outfit, owing to which the Maoist leaders evidently remain fully aware that there is no safe place for them anywhere in the affected Bastar region.

Bastar Inspector General of police, Sundarraj P, claimed that they consistently get solid information about the locations of top Maoist leaders, and they can be eliminated anytime by security forces.

“They can either surrender and join the mainstream or get killed in the ongoing decisive operations by the troops”, the IG told TNIE.

Despite adverse weather and tough geographical conditions besides other challenges, the forces are vigorously engaged in strategically planned anti-Maoist campaigns, keeping in mind the March 31, 2026, deadline set by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Most of the Central Committee (CC) members, who are only next to the Politburo of CPI (Maoist) in hierarchy, remained active in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee during the last three decades, during which they waged a war against the state and the forces.

Many of these CC members were cited to be the masterminds of numerous violent incidents, even leading to casualties of several jawans and the killing of innocent civilians.