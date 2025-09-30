MHA asks NGOs to submit FCRA renewal requests four month before expiry

NEW DELHI: Days after activist Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO had its FCRA license revoked, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a notice directing all NGOs to apply for renewal at least four months before expiry to ensure timely processing and avoid disruption of their activities.

As per the law, all NGOs receiving foreign funding require mandatory registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2010. The registration certification is normally valid for five years and can be renewed after submitting a fresh application.

In the public notice, the MHA said Section 16(1) of FCRA, 2010 requires every person granted a certificate under Section 12 to apply for renewal within six months before the expiry of the validity of the certificate.

Under the law, the central government shall ordinarily renew the certificate within 90 days from the date of receipt of the renewal application, it said.