NSA detention might win Wangchuk a Nobel prize: Ladakh Bar Prez

SRINAGAR: "Till now, Ladakh climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk had received many prestigious international and local awards, but the detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would give him a Nobel prize," said Ladakh Bar Association President Leh, Mohammad Shafi Lassu.

Wangchuk (59) was leading peaceful agitation for 6th Schedule and statehood to the Ladakh Union Territory when he was arrested and booked under the NSA on September 24 and shifted to Jodhpur jail, Rajasthan after the September 24 violence in Leh over statehood and Sixth Schedule in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured.

The Ladakh DG of Police has accused Wangchuk of being ringleader of the protestors and alleged that his provocative speeches instigated youth to violence.