PM Modi backs Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, calls it a ‘viable pathway’ to long-term peace

In a post on X , Modi expressed support for the initiative, saying it offers hope for both Palestinians and Israelis, as well as broader stability in West Asia.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo | AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled plan to end the ongoing Gaza conflict, calling it a “viable pathway” to lasting peace and development in the region.

“We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, and the larger West Asian region,” he said.

Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced a 20-point plan aimed at halting the war in Gaza. The proposal includes the formation of a temporary governing board for the region, to be led by Trump himself and include figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

While the plan has received backing from key allies, it remains uncertain whether Hamas or other Palestinian factions will support the terms.

What to know about the Gaza peace plan agreed to by Trump and Netanyahu
