PM Modi backs Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, calls it a ‘viable pathway’ to long-term peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled plan to end the ongoing Gaza conflict, calling it a “viable pathway” to lasting peace and development in the region.

In a post on X , Modi expressed support for the initiative, saying it offers hope for both Palestinians and Israelis, as well as broader stability in West Asia.

“We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, and the larger West Asian region,” he said.