No Lok Sabha seats to be cut in South over population control, total strength to rise to 816: PM Modi

THIRUVALLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Lok Sabha seats would not be reduced in South Indian states that have successfully controlled population, and that the total number of seats will increase to benefit states across the country.
Addressing an NDA Assembly election rally here, Modi said the Parliament session has been extended to April 16–18 to pass amendments to the law ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which adjourned on Thursday, will reconvene on April 16 for three days to take up legislation, including increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 to implement women's reservation.
Modi said that the extension will also safeguard South Indian states from losing any seats despite their success in population control.
"There are false rumours being spread that seats will be reduced in South Indian states due to population control, but this is completely untrue. Parliament will take steps to ensure that their seats are fully protected.
"States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, and others that have done well in population control must not lose any Lok Sabha seats, even if their population growth is lower," the prime minister said.
Modi's statement came after Congress targeted the BJP by raising the delimitation issue, arguing that the southern states, which have effectively controlled their populations, should not be "punished" with fewer parliamentary seats.
In a recent interview with PTI, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh had said it was a "very big issue" and that, as things stand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh could see a reduction in their number of seats.
Later in a tweet, the Congress leader said, "The Modi Govt is proposing to bulldoze a Bill to increase the size of the Lok Sabha by 50%. The number of seats allocated to each state is also proposed to be increased by 50%". However, he argued, "Proportions may not change for the present, but there are deeper implications that cannot be wished away. Any increase in the gap in the existing strengths of different states in the Lok Sabha will place South Indian states at a disadvantage".
Modi said that the government's goal was to ensure 33 per cent women's representation in Parliament from 2029 onwards and urged all parties to support the bill.
"Our government has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. From 16 - 18 April, Parliament will reconvene to deliberate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and take it forward. Our goal is to ensure 33 per cent women's representation in Parliament from 2029 onwards," he said, urging all parties to support the bill.
He emphasised the government's focus on women’s empowerment.
"The biggest beneficiaries of NDA policies are women. Women’s empowerment and representation are our priority. We have worked to solve every problem related to women’s lives. We built toilets in every home, opened Jan Dhan accounts, and constructed houses in women’s names."
On entrepreneurship, he added, "A large share of people starting their own businesses through Mudra loans are women, and the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ campaign has been successfully advancing."