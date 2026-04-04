No Lok Sabha seats to be cut in South over population control, total strength to rise to 816: PM Modi

Modi said that the extension will also safeguard South Indian states from losing any seats despite their success in population control.

"There are false rumours being spread that seats will be reduced in South Indian states due to population control, but this is completely untrue. Parliament will take steps to ensure that their seats are fully protected.

"States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, and others that have done well in population control must not lose any Lok Sabha seats, even if their population growth is lower," the prime minister said.

Modi's statement came after Congress targeted the BJP by raising the delimitation issue, arguing that the southern states, which have effectively controlled their populations, should not be "punished" with fewer parliamentary seats.

In a recent interview with PTI, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh had said it was a "very big issue" and that, as things stand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh could see a reduction in their number of seats.

Later in a tweet, the Congress leader said, "The Modi Govt is proposing to bulldoze a Bill to increase the size of the Lok Sabha by 50%. The number of seats allocated to each state is also proposed to be increased by 50%". However, he argued, "Proportions may not change for the present, but there are deeper implications that cannot be wished away. Any increase in the gap in the existing strengths of different states in the Lok Sabha will place South Indian states at a disadvantage".