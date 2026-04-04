‘Provocative’ remarks by Congress on West Asia conflict straining ties, risking Indians’ safety: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of making “provocative” statements aimed at straining India’s relations with West Asian nations for political gain.
Addressing an NDA rally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Modi said such remarks were being made to target him politically, while asserting that the safety of Indians abroad remains his government’s priority.
“I want to say this clearly, elections will come and go, but the safety of Indians, especially those from Kerala in the Middle East, is my top priority, and I will ensure it,” the PM said.
He noted that apart from lakhs of Keralites working in Gulf countries, fishermen from Goa, Tamil Nadu and other states were also stranded in Iran and parts of the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict.
“We are trying to bring them back safely. But, the Congress does not care about this. Congress is making statements that risk straining India’s relations with West Asian countries, creating unnecessary panic. This is being done only for political attacks on me.
“The only thing they care about is politics and power. The Congress does not care about the people of India. The Congress has betrayed the trust of the people of Kerala. They should apologise to them and the nation,” Modi said.
His remarks come days after Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi criticised him over the handling of the situation, calling him a coward and accusing him of bowing before the US and Israel. She had also alleged that the government had failed to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in the Gulf region during the conflict.
In his speech, Modi said the West Asia conflict had “exposed the mindset of Congress and its allies” and reiterated that he had cautioned opposition leaders against making “careless statements” at a time when the safety of Indians in the region was at stake.
“Lakhs of Kerala residents work in the region, yet irresponsible statements by Congress leaders put their safety at risk. I urge Congress leaders to refrain from making remarks that could endanger Indians living in the Middle East.
“It is our government’s strong ties with Gulf countries that are helping protect our people in these difficult times,” he contended.
Earlier on Saturday the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehoods to “praise” Pakistan and criticise India’s stance on the West Asia conflict, alleging that “INC now means Islamabad National Congress”.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a series of posts on X, claimed that the Congress had wrongly stated that Indian vessels such as Shivalik and Nanda Devi were not reaching the country and that India’s ties with Iran had collapsed.
“Facts: seventh tanker of India Green Sanvi crosses Hormuz for India in another big embarrassment for 'Islamabad National Congress',” he said, adding that India has not only secured its people in the affected region but also safeguarded its energy interests.
In a video message, Poonawalla accused Rahul Gandhi of “continuously spreading falsehoods and politicising foreign policy”.
“Politicising foreign policy has become Rahul Gandhi's standard operating procedure and that too based on falsehoods,” he said.
“Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of Opposition, seems to behave like a 'Leader of Pakistan'. The same Pakistan he praises is not even in a position to stabilise its own economy. It is struggling to repay loans, and fuel is being distributed in small bottles. Iran and other countries have rejected Islamabad as a mediator,” he said.
He further alleged that Gandhi was prioritising “politics over national interest” and claimed that even leaders within the Congress had publicly disagreed with his statements.
“Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly undermined India's position simply because he opposes the BJP; Every time national interest is discussed, Congress resorts to petty politics, even on foreign policy. Once again, Congress leaders themselves are holding up a mirror to Rahul Gandhi. Will he accept it?” Poonawalla said.
Citing remarks by former Union minister Ashwani Kumar backing the government’s handling of the situation, Poonawalla alleged that it exposed the Congress party’s “double standards”.
“After Tharoor, Tiwari, Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma, now Ashwini Kumar holds a mirror to Rahul Baba,” he said.
“He clearly stated that the contribution of India's prime minister in these difficult circumstances is commendable.
“This statement of his completely exposes the Congress party's false propaganda and double standards because, on the very issue where the Congress has been continuously trying to spread confusion, one of its former senior leaders has acknowledged the truth and praised the Modi government's policy and leadership,” he added.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also said that despite reports of large-scale disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to escalating tensions, India has managed to secure its energy supplies without interruption.
“Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and over 2,000 vessels reportedly stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, India continues to secure its critical energy supplies without disruption,” Bhandari said.
“This is not a coincidence,” he said, attributing it to “strong planning, strategic partnerships and decisive diplomacy” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“At a time when global supply chains face uncertainty, India stands resilient. PM Narendra Modi ji understands what's best for the nation and ensures India's interests are protected, even in the most challenging situations,” he wrote.
A government statement on Saturday said that Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz.
“LPG vessel Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board,” the statement said.
Green Sanvi is the seventh Indian-flagged LPG tanker to have transited the strategic waterway, which has remained effectively shut since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation.
Separately, an LPG cargo from Iran has arrived at Mangalore and is being discharged, according to the statement.
(With inputs from PTI)