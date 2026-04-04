‘Provocative’ remarks by Congress on West Asia conflict straining ties, risking Indians’ safety: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of making “provocative” statements aimed at straining India’s relations with West Asian nations for political gain.

Addressing an NDA rally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Modi said such remarks were being made to target him politically, while asserting that the safety of Indians abroad remains his government’s priority.

“I want to say this clearly, elections will come and go, but the safety of Indians, especially those from Kerala in the Middle East, is my top priority, and I will ensure it,” the PM said.

He noted that apart from lakhs of Keralites working in Gulf countries, fishermen from Goa, Tamil Nadu and other states were also stranded in Iran and parts of the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict.

“We are trying to bring them back safely. But, the Congress does not care about this. Congress is making statements that risk straining India’s relations with West Asian countries, creating unnecessary panic. This is being done only for political attacks on me.

“The only thing they care about is politics and power. The Congress does not care about the people of India. The Congress has betrayed the trust of the people of Kerala. They should apologise to them and the nation,” Modi said.