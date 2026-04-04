Uttarakhand sees 56 per cent surge in forest fire incidents between 2019-2024

While climatic factors like rising temperatures and low soil moisture set the stage, the researchers point to human activity as the primary ignition source for the forest fire. Careless disposal of burning materials, slash-and-burn agriculture, and sparks from roadside infrastructure are the leading causes.

The burned topsoil shows a loss of over 50 percent of essential nutrients like organic carbon, nitrogen, and potassium. Communities reliant on non-timber forest products such as medicinal plants, wild fruits, and mushrooms are seeing their livelihoods incinerated. "Forest fires are directly fueling outmigration," the study notes, adding that districts like Pauri, Tehri, and Almora are witnessing the highest rates of youth leaving for urban hubs like Dehradun and Haridwar.

The study recorded 2,186 fire incidents in 2022 alone. Almora emerged as the worst-hit, suffering Rs. 25.4 lakh in damages. Prof. Sati warned, "Forest fires are not isolated environmental events; they are deeply tied to climate change, economic inequality, and the weakening of local governance."

The study emphasises that the Van Panchayat system, a traditional village-level forest institution, remains the frontline defence. Through patrolling and the creation of fire lines, these communities have historically held the line against flames. However, institutional weakening and the exodus of youth are diluting this defence. The authors propose the large-scale industrial use of pine needles, converting this flammable forest fuel into bio-briquettes as a sustainable alternative to coal and firewood, to reduce fire intensity and create green-energy jobs in rural regions.