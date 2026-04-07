Nine-judge SC bench begins hearing on women’s entry in religious places

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday began hearing a batch of petitions concerning alleged discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the broader scope of religious freedom across faiths.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, includes Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Ahead of the proceedings, the Centre submitted written arguments urging the court to uphold restrictions on the entry of women of menstruating age into Sabarimala.

It maintained that the matter falls within the domain of religious faith and denominational autonomy, placing it beyond judicial review.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had, by a 4:1 majority, struck down the ban on women aged 10 to 50 entering the Ayyappa shrine, declaring the practice unconstitutional.

Subsequently, on November 14, 2019, another five-judge bench led by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi referred the issue, along with similar questions involving other faiths, to a larger bench.

The reference includes matters such as Muslim women’s entry into mosques and dargahs, and the rights of Parsi women married to non-Parsi men to access fire temples.

On May 11, 2020, the top court clarified that a five-judge bench could refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala case.

The current bench is expected to hear the matter until April 22.