Nine-judge SC bench begins hearing on women’s entry in religious places

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday began hearing a batch of petitions concerning alleged discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the broader scope of religious freedom across faiths.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, includes Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
Ahead of the proceedings, the Centre submitted written arguments urging the court to uphold restrictions on the entry of women of menstruating age into Sabarimala.
It maintained that the matter falls within the domain of religious faith and denominational autonomy, placing it beyond judicial review.
In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had, by a 4:1 majority, struck down the ban on women aged 10 to 50 entering the Ayyappa shrine, declaring the practice unconstitutional.
Subsequently, on November 14, 2019, another five-judge bench led by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi referred the issue, along with similar questions involving other faiths, to a larger bench.
The reference includes matters such as Muslim women’s entry into mosques and dargahs, and the rights of Parsi women married to non-Parsi men to access fire temples.
On May 11, 2020, the top court clarified that a five-judge bench could refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala case.
The current bench is expected to hear the matter until April 22.
Earlier, the court outlined seven key questions for consideration, including: "what is the scope and ambit of right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India?" and "What is the inter-play between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution of India and rights of religious denomination under Article 26?"
The bench will also examine whether denominational rights are subject to other fundamental rights, the meaning of “morality” under Articles 25 and 26, and the extent of judicial review over religious practices.
Among other issues, it will consider "What is the meaning of the expression 'sections of Hindus' occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India?" and whether individuals outside a religious denomination can challenge its practices through public interest litigation.
The court noted that the larger bench would need to evolve a judicial framework to ensure "substantial and complete justice" in cases involving religious freedom, including restrictions affecting women across different faiths.
(With inputs from PTI)