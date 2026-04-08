Day after Didi jibe, Congress hits back at ‘baseless allegations’

KOLKATA: Tensions within the opposition INDIA bloc deepened on Tuesday after one of its main constituents Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress exchanged barbs over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of a “secret understanding” between the DMK, Congress and the election Commission.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Tuesday termed Banerjee’s remarks “highly irresponsible and condemnable,” accusing her of making baseless claims at a time when opposition unity is crucial to challenge the BJP.

“This is not the time for reckless statements. This is the time for unity, responsibility, and focus,” said the Congress MP.

During an election campaign, Banerjee had said that many senior officials of Bengal, including IAS and IPS, have been transferred to Tamil nadu. “All are being sent to TN and the EC has an intimacy with the southern state. Congress and Stalin might have a secret understanding with the EC,” she said.

Tagore said such statements weaken the collective fight against the BJP and distract from core political issues. Tagore pointed out at the TMC’s previous associations with the BJP in 1998 and 1999.

“It is surprising that Mamata Banerjee is losing her balance and making wild claims without evidence. let us not forget that the TMC was once in alliance with the BJP in 1998 and 1999, and even fought elections alongside the BJP in 2004,” he said.

He emphasised that questioning institutions and targeting alliance partners without evidence undermines credibility and cohesion within the bloc. “Casting doubts on institutions and targeting alliance partners without facts is not leadership— it is distraction,” he said.

Defending the Congress position, Tagore said rahul Gandhi has been consistently opposing the BJP, and that he has faced multiple legal cases, disqualification from Parliament, and eviction from his official residence.

“Rahul Gandhi has consistently stood up against the BJP, facing over 25 cases, disqualification from Parliament, and eviction from his official residence. That is the price he has paid for speaking truth to power,” said Tagore. The Congress party does not need lectures on fighting the BJP, he asserted.