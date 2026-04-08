Goa nightclub fire: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 17 crore of club that operated on forged NOCs

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 17.45 crore in connection with an ongoing investigation on the "illegal operation" of the Goa nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' at Arpora, where 25 people were killed in a blaze in December 2025.

Meanwhile, a Goa court on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the nightclub, in a forgery case.

The federal probe agency had initiated an investigation on the basis of cases registered by the Goa Police at Anjuna Police Station and Mapusa Police Station against Saurabh Luthra and others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The cases relate not only to the tragic fire incident on December 6, 2025, but also to offences involving large-scale forgery and fabrication of statutory documents, including No Objection Certificates (NOCs), for the purpose of obtaining regulatory approvals.

"Investigation under the PMLA has revealed that the establishment was being operated by Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP without obtaining mandatory statutory approvals, including the requisite Fire NOC. It has further emerged that the partners of the said entity had submitted forged and fabricated documents, such as a fake Health NOC and forged Police Clearance Certificate, to various authorities in order to secure licences and project the establishment as lawfully compliant," the agency said.