Tense calm prevails in Bishnupur; Manipur government warns against spreading rumours on social media

The Manipur government on Monday warned against spreading rumours on social media regarding security forces killing protesters amid the heightened tensions in the state, triggered by a deadly bomb attack that killed two children.

In a post on X, the government said, "There are various tweets and social media posts spreading rumours claiming that security personnel have killed a multitude of innocent people in #Manipur carrying out peaceful protest rally."

"Spreading fake news and rumours can aggravate the situation. Please verify any such information before posting," it added.

The Manipur police, in a post on X, shared the screenshot of a tweet claiming over 400 people, including women and children, were killed by security personnel.

"Fake and misleading. No such incident took place," the police said.

The police also confirmed that two people were killed and around 20 were injured when security forces opened fire on a mob that attacked a CRPF camp during violent protests on Tuesday.

"There was an attack on a post of SFs in Bishnupur District by a violent mob of around 400 people. Burning of vehicles and breaking of barracks by the mob led to firing by the SFs, which resulted in two dead and around 20 injured," the police said, adding legal action will be initiated against those spreading false claims.

Tension persisted across parts of Manipur on Wednesday, though authorities said the situation was under control.

No fresh incidents were reported in the morning, even as curfew and internet suspension remained in force in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching.

The unrest followed a bomb attack early Tuesday in Moirang Tronglaobi, where suspected militants targeted a house, killing two children and injuring their mother.

Anger over the incident led to clashes between protesters and security forces in parts of Imphal East and West later that day. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds after demonstrations turned violent.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023, with over 260 people killed and thousands displaced. The state has been under President’s Rule since February 2025.

( With inputs from PTI)