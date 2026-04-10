CPI(M) demands wider consultation on bill for reservation for women in legislature

The CPI(M) on Friday said the Centre should hold wider consultations on the proposed legislation for women’s reservation in legislative bodies and the related delimitation exercise, which proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.
In a statement, CPI(M) Politburo said it remains committed to mandatory reservation of one-third seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, but raised concerns over the proposed legislation linking the quota to an increase in the total number of seats.
The party said that despite opposing the linkage of women’s reservation with the census and delimitation, as proposed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, it supported the bill - just as it had backed the 108th Constitutional Amendment introduced by the UPA government in 2008, which also proposed reserving one-third of seats for women in legislatures.
“Even at that time, we had said the linkage (with delimitation) will mean such delay that women will be denied their right to one-third seats not only in the 2024 elections, but also in the 2029 elections,” the Politburo said.
The statement added that even after two years, neither a Delimitation Commission has been set up nor has the Census begun as promised. It further alleged that the Modi government has now come up with fresh proposals without holding discussions with opposition parties, despite repeated demands for an all-party meeting.
The CPI(M) said it is highly objectionable and unacceptable that such a proposal is being tabled when several state assembly elections are in progress, alleging that the proposed legislation is "geared to a narrow political aim of electoral benefit".
It said the bill makes a fresh link of women's reservation with an increase in the number of seats in Parliament and state assemblies through a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census. "This raises many issues which cannot be pushed through and requires discussion and consultation with all states."
The CPI(M) demanded the proposals be postponed to enable wider discussions and consultations with all political parties and states regarding the implication of increase in seats.
"We reiterate that women's reservation can be implemented from the 2029 General Election in the given framework which will require an amendment to delink women's reservations from the census and delimitation. But clearly the Modi government lacks the required political will to do so," it added.
The Union Cabinet is said to have cleared on Wednesday draft bills which seek to implement the Women's Reservation Act before the 2029 parliamentary polls and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 with 273 reserved for women.
Sources privy to the developments said a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the draft bills for the amendments to the law, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act.
While a Constitution amendment bill will tweak the Adhiniyam, another ordinary bill will amend the Delimitation Act -- to pave the way for redrawing of constituencies.
Yet another bill will ensure the law's implementation in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, the three Union territories with legislature.
The government has extended the budget session of Parliament and a three-day special sitting will be held from April 16 to 18, where the amendment bill is expected to be passed.
(With inputs from PTI)