Digital Census 2027 gets strong early response, over 5.72 lakh households opt for self-enumeration

NEW DELHI: Over 5.72 lakh households have already opted for self-enumeration under Census 2027, the exercise that began on April 1, signalling growing public participation in India’s first fully digital census exercise.

In a post on X, the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India noted that the milestone was achieved within just 10 days of the rollout, underscoring the early momentum behind the initiative.

Households choosing to submit their data online were described as adopting a “faster, smarter and more convenient” approach to contributing to the national census.

The self-enumeration facility is currently active as part of Phase I - the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) - in select states and Union Territories.