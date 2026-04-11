Amid resignation buzz, CM Nitish's belongings being shifted from Patna residence to 7 Circular Road building

PATNA: Amid a buzz over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigning from his post, senior leaders of Janata Dal (United) on Saturday met him at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg in the state capital.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours, mainly focused on the formation of the next government under the leadership of a BJP chief minister.

Sources said that Nitish is reportedly to submit his resignation from his post after chairing the last cabinet meeting, likely to be held on April 13.

Preparations for the transition of power are underway with Nitish shifting his belongings, particularly furniture, from the chief minister’s official residence to a new building at 7 Circular Road, where he is expected to move after stepping down.

The development comes a day after Nitish took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10.