Nitish to chair his last cabinet meeting on April 14, may resign from CM's post on the same day

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will preside over his last cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on April 14. The meeting will begin at 11 am in the main secretariat.
Many pivotal decisions related to the state’s development are expected to be taken at the proposed cabinet meeting, especially after being held after 53 days.
After the cabinet meeting, the chief minister may visit Lok Bhawan (earlier known as Raj Bhawan) and submit his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hussain.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed senior party leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan as a central observer for the election of the legislature party in Bihar.
A decision to this effect was taken by the parliamentary party’s board on Sunday.
The development comes amid hectic political activities over the formation of a new government under the leadership of a BJP chief minister in Bihar.
The State could get a new chief minister after April 13. Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from membership of the Bihar legislative council on March 30 and took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10.
Jha, who returned to Patna along with Nitish, told media persons that the process to formalise a new government will roll out after April 13.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna on Sunday.
Soon, state parliamentary minister and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary visited the CM’s residence.
Later, talking to media persons, Vijay Choudhary said that the new chief minister will be elected by legislators of the NDA upon recommendation of the BJP.
He said that the BJP has an important role to play in the new government. “It has its own process in these matters,” he added.
He said that the necessary things will follow once the BJP comes up with its plan. Meanwhile, another BJP leader and state minister, Lakhendra Paswan, turned up at the CM’s residence to meet Nitish.
Significantly, his visit to CM’s residence fuelled speculation that the party may push a Dalit leader for the top post.