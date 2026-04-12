Nitish to chair his last cabinet meeting on April 14, may resign from CM's post on the same day

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will preside over his last cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on April 14. The meeting will begin at 11 am in the main secretariat.

Many pivotal decisions related to the state’s development are expected to be taken at the proposed cabinet meeting, especially after being held after 53 days.

After the cabinet meeting, the chief minister may visit Lok Bhawan (earlier known as Raj Bhawan) and submit his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hussain.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed senior party leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan as a central observer for the election of the legislature party in Bihar.

A decision to this effect was taken by the parliamentary party’s board on Sunday.