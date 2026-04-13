BJP policies promote 'detention and deprivation', says TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at election rally in Karimpur

Addressing an election campaign at Karimpur in Nadia, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the BJP's policies only promote 'detention and deprivation'.

He charged that the BJP is attempting to trigger fear among voters and deprive them of their democratic rights through measures like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

"People were made to stand in queues, and their voting rights were taken away. The answer must be given through votes," he said.

"Large sections of marginalised communities, including Matuas, Namashudras and other backward class voters, were disproportionately affected by the SIR, despite possessing valid documents. BJP means detention, and TMC means no tension," he added.

Claiming that even some BJP supporters were now being "deprived of their rights", he urged people not to be intimidated and assured them that their voting rights would be restored after the TMC returns to power.

The TMC leader also targeted the BJP's central leadership, describing them as "outsiders" who come to the state for campaigning without understanding its culture and ethos.