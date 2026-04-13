Dialogue on women’s bill tough: Congress

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged chiefs of all parties to support amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 during the three-day special session of Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the PM on Sunday, stating that it would be “impossible” to have a meaningful discussion on the law without clarity on delimitation and related aspects.

He demanded that an all-party meeting be convened on the issue after the state polls conclude on April 29.

Kharge’s letter prompted a response from Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, triggering what has been called a “letter war” between the two.

In his letter to the PM, Kharge argued that convening a special sitting of House from April 16 amid state polls reinforces the perception that the government is rushing the implementation of the women’s reservation law for “political mileage”.

He reiterated his demand for an all-party meeting to deliberate on the delimitation issue, which is being linked to amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, after April 29. “As you are aware, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed by Parliament unanimously in September 2023. At that time, on behalf of the Congress, I had demanded that this important law should become effective immediately,” Kharge wrote to the PM.