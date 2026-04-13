'India bids farewell': Legendary singer Asha Bhosle cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

Music legend and iconic singer Asha Bhosle was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours.
Family members, son Anand Bhosle and siblings Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were present during the final rites.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, State Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his wife paid their last respects to the singer.
A sea of people gathered on the streets of Mumbai to bid a final farewell as her mortal remains, draped in the Tricolour, were carried from her residence to the Shivaji Park Crematorium.
The city witnessed an emotional outpouring as fans, admirers, and members of the music and film fraternity came together to honour one of India's greatest voices.
A steady stream of political leaders, actors, musicians, and close friends also arrived to pay their last respects.
The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, bringing to a close an extraordinary career that spanned more than eight decades.
Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs and contemporary pop. She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.
Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.
Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.
Her iconic hits include "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and the rebellious "Dum Maro Dum". Her versatile range spans the soulful ghazal "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to playful classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne" and the timeless dance anthem "Yeh Mera Dil"
With inputs from ANI