'India bids farewell': Legendary singer Asha Bhosle cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

Music legend and iconic singer Asha Bhosle was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours.

Family members, son Anand Bhosle and siblings Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were present during the final rites.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, State Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his wife paid their last respects to the singer.

A sea of people gathered on the streets of Mumbai to bid a final farewell as her mortal remains, draped in the Tricolour, were carried from her residence to the Shivaji Park Crematorium.

The city witnessed an emotional outpouring as fans, admirers, and members of the music and film fraternity came together to honour one of India's greatest voices.

A steady stream of political leaders, actors, musicians, and close friends also arrived to pay their last respects.