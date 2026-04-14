Most Ambedkar statues vandalised under BJP rule, beautification plans 'misleading': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

On the occasion of Baba Saheb's 135th birth anniversary, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, stating that most of the statues of B R Ambedkar were vandalised during their rule.

He alleged that the party is now trying to imply a 'false message' by releasing funds under the 'Dr Ambedkar Moorti Vikas Yojana'.

The BJP-led government has made a decision to release a budget of Rs 403 crore for installing umbrellas over Ambedkar statues installed in Uttar Pradesh and for other beautification works.

"During the last 10 years of the BJP government, the maximum number of statues of Dr Ambedkar were broken, and those who are going to break them are the same people who want to give a false message before the elections by giving the budget. But the people of Uttar Pradesh are wise and also wary of the conspiracies of the BJP," the SP chief said.