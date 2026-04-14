'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' a historic decision in India's democracy, claims BJP

The BJP claimed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' as a historic step aimed at ensuring greater participation of women in legislative bodies and called it a measure to strengthen India's democratic framework.

Union Minister Raksha Khadse, in a press conference, highlighted that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is not just about raising women's representation but also about improving women's role in decision-making.

She said the government is moving towards early implementation of the Act, for which a special session of Parliament will be convened from April 16 to 18.

"This is one of the most historic decisions in India's democracy, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government, as a decisive step for all women in the country."

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting will be held during this period, when amendments related to the implementation of the law are expected to be taken up, with the provisions slated to come into effect from the 2029 general elections.

Once implemented, the total number of Lok Sabha seats will increase to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.