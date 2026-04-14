'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' a historic decision in India's democracy, claims BJP

The BJP claimed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' as a historic step aimed at ensuring greater participation of women in legislative bodies and called it a measure to strengthen India's democratic framework.
Union Minister Raksha Khadse, in a press conference, highlighted that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is not just about raising women's representation but also about improving women's role in decision-making.
She said the government is moving towards early implementation of the Act, for which a special session of Parliament will be convened from April 16 to 18.
"This is one of the most historic decisions in India's democracy, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government, as a decisive step for all women in the country."
The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting will be held during this period, when amendments related to the implementation of the law are expected to be taken up, with the provisions slated to come into effect from the 2029 general elections.
Once implemented, the total number of Lok Sabha seats will increase to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.
The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.
Khadse said the foundation of women-led development was laid in 2014, the year Modi became the prime minister.
"While this decision is being implemented now, its foundation was laid in 2014, when the prime minister began addressing issues related to women, including their health, from the Red Fort, followed by the launch of several initiatives," she said.
The minister noted that women already account for nearly half of the voter turnout, and their participation is steadily rising.
"When we talk about a developed India, women will have a very important role in policymaking. Women already account for nearly 50 per cent of the vote share in elections, and their participation has been increasing in recent years," she said.
"This is the right time for women to get their rightful representation in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas through this reservation," she added.
She cited schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, as well as initiatives like Lakhpati Didi and the expansion of self-help groups, to highlight the government's focus on women-led development.
"This decision is not for any one party or community, but for all women of the country, to strengthen women's empowerment and take the nation forward on the path of development," Khadse said.
With inputs from PTI