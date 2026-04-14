PM Modi, Trump hold 40-minute phone conversation; discuss trade, West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a 40-minute conversation over the phone.

According to an NDTV report citing US Ambassador Sergio Gor, the leaders discussed trade and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The phone call came days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior US officials in Washington during a three-day visit and reviewed defence and trade ties, while exploring ways to deepen cooperation between India and the US.

India-US relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

Meanwhile, the US-Israeli war on Iran intensified after the collapse of ceasefire talks in Pakistan earlier this week, with Washington announcing the naval blockade of the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz and Tehran warning of strikes on ports in the Gulf region.

Pakistan, which hosted the failed ceasefire discussion, on Tuesday said that it is engaged in high-level contacts to bring Tehran and Washington back to the negotiating table, and the two sides may meet again in Islamabad for a second round of talks by next week.

The war, now in its seventh week, has jolted markets and rattled the global economy as a great deal of shipping has been cut off and airstrikes have torn through military and civilian infrastructure across the region.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 3,000 people so far, while Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed over 2,000, including children and journalists. At least 23 people have been killed in Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel, while more than a dozen have been killed in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also lost their lives in the war.