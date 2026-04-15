Delink delimitation, Census process from women's reservation Bill: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat urged the Centre to delink the delimitation process from the women's reservation bill.

Criticising the Centre, Brinda Karat termed the 'delimitation bill' as a platform to 'gerrymander constituencies' for the government's interests.

She also emphasised the disadvantages the process possess on the representation of the southern states.

"We cannot support the proposals that are being brought by the government in the name of women's reservation to parliament tomorrow. They are moving two bills... They are linking women's reservations with politically contentious issues like delimitation and the census process... The delimitation bill, which is being brought, is nothing but a platform to gerrymander constituencies to suit the interests; everything is in the hands of the central government... The delimitation commission and the census should be completely separated from women's reservation," Brinda Karat said.