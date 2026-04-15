Delink delimitation, Census process from women's reservation Bill: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat urged the Centre to delink the delimitation process from the women's reservation bill.
Criticising the Centre, Brinda Karat termed the 'delimitation bill' as a platform to 'gerrymander constituencies' for the government's interests.
She also emphasised the disadvantages the process possess on the representation of the southern states.
"We cannot support the proposals that are being brought by the government in the name of women's reservation to parliament tomorrow. They are moving two bills... They are linking women's reservations with politically contentious issues like delimitation and the census process... The delimitation bill, which is being brought, is nothing but a platform to gerrymander constituencies to suit the interests; everything is in the hands of the central government... The delimitation commission and the census should be completely separated from women's reservation," Brinda Karat said.
Highlighting the concern of southern states, Karat said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has raised many important issues. Sonia Gandhi has also raised many issues. Delink women's reservations from the census and the delimitation process. What M K Stalin has said about the South and discrimination against the South are issues that need discussion."
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha.
The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.
According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories.
The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.
While the seats in the Lok Sabha will witness a 50 per cent increase, the opposition parties have expressed concern as this increase will not be on a pro-rata basis for each state.
The INDIA bloc parties claimed that the proposed delimitation shrinks the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha. The delimitation exercise, under Article 82 of the Constitution, is linked to the population of a constituency.
With inputs from ANI