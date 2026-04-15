Women's quota bill a powerful affirmation to advance gender equality, says former President Pratibha Patil

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's first woman president Pratibha Patil extended her support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
Patil hailed the constitutional amendment as a 'landmark' move that aims to recognise the immense potential of women, and institutionalise pathways for their leadership at the highest levels of governance.
"I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the initiative for the historic implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. As the first woman president of India, I have long championed the belief that genuine women's empowerment can only be achieved by providing them equal opportunities to shape decisions that affect the nation," Patil expressed.
"This amendment is far more than a legal provision; it is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to advance gender equality, foster inclusive governance, and build a stronger, more progressive India," Patil said in her letter.
The former president said the enhanced presence of women in Parliament and state legislatures will undoubtedly enrich legislative debates with diverse perspectives and lead to more balanced and empathetic policy outcomes.
She said India has consistently witnessed the extraordinary contributions of women across every sphere of national development.
"This legislation formally recognises their immense potential and institutionalises pathways for their leadership at the highest levels of governance," Patil expressed.
She also highlighted that this progressive initiative will ignite the aspirations of countless women, particularly from rural and marginalised communities, encouraging them to pursue leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.
She noted that the amendments send a clear and powerful message to the world about India's unwavering commitment to gender justice and inclusive democracy.
"I commend the leaders, and all stakeholders, who worked tirelessly over the years to turn this long-cherished dream into reality...With best wishes for sustained efforts towards women's empowerment and national progress," the former president said.
According to the draft bill circulated among the MPs, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to 'operationalise' the women's reservation law in 2029, after a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the 2011 Census.
Seats would also be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
In September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.
The Act provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.
Under the current law, the reservation for women would not become enforceable before 2034, as it was tied to the completion of the delimitation exercise post the 2027 Census.
To implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, changes were needed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam; hence, the government is holding a special sitting to pass the amendments to the law.
With inputs from PTI