Women's quota bill a powerful affirmation to advance gender equality, says former President Pratibha Patil

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's first woman president Pratibha Patil extended her support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Patil hailed the constitutional amendment as a 'landmark' move that aims to recognise the immense potential of women, and institutionalise pathways for their leadership at the highest levels of governance.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the initiative for the historic implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. As the first woman president of India, I have long championed the belief that genuine women's empowerment can only be achieved by providing them equal opportunities to shape decisions that affect the nation," Patil expressed.

"This amendment is far more than a legal provision; it is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to advance gender equality, foster inclusive governance, and build a stronger, more progressive India," Patil said in her letter.

The former president said the enhanced presence of women in Parliament and state legislatures will undoubtedly enrich legislative debates with diverse perspectives and lead to more balanced and empathetic policy outcomes.

She said India has consistently witnessed the extraordinary contributions of women across every sphere of national development.

"This legislation formally recognises their immense potential and institutionalises pathways for their leadership at the highest levels of governance," Patil expressed.