People in Bengal deprived of central schemes' benefits due to Mamata's government: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman charged that several welfare schemes introduced by PM Modi have not reached the people of West Bengal due to CM Mamata Banerjee's reluctance to permit their implementation.

She said among the schemes the people of the state are being deprived of are Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan and Awaas Yojana.

"An atmosphere of terror has been created in the state by the TMC. West Bengal has been destroyed by the party," the finance minister said.

"Your money was ready in Delhi, but the TMC government has not allowed that to be spent here," she claimed.

Accusing the TMC dispensation of indulging in financial irregularities during the implementation of several schemes, she claimed that only being part of syndicates of the ruling party can assure one of the benefits in West Bengal.

"The poor people of the state are not getting the benefits of free ration given by the Centre under the PDS scheme, but the state's minister is eating away with the funds meant for it," she said.

Sitharaman said scams like school jobs and PDS (Public Distribution System) have taken place in the state, leading to the arrest of former ministers Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mallick by central investigating agencies.

Both are currently out on bail.