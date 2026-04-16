Amit Shah rejects quota for Muslim women under reservation framework in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: A sharp exchange took place in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the Samajwadi Party’s demand to extend reservation for Muslim and OBC women under the women’s reservation framework, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly rejecting the proposal as unconstitutional.

The confrontation began as Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav opposed the introduction of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and related legislation aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women after delimitation.

“In the name of the Women's Bill, the government wants to do across India what it did in Kashmir and Assam through delimitation. The entire Opposition will oppose it. If there is no quota for OBC women, Muslim women, the Samajwadi Party will not support it. We want the Bill to be withdrawn,” he said.

Yadav argued that the draft laws were “destroying and dismantling” the Constitution and said linking delimitation with women’s quota violated its spirit.

During the debate, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s record on women’s representation and called for quotas for OBCs and Muslim women.

He also pushed for a caste census before implementing reservation.

“The NDA is in power in 21 states, but how many of them have women chief ministers?” he asked.