French President Macron dials PM Modi; leaders stress on 'uninterrupted navigation' through Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in West Asia, with both leaders stressing the urgent need to restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The telephonic conversation was initiated by Macron.
In a post on X, Modi said, “We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond.”
The two leaders also discussed the need to ensure secure and uninterrupted navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the region.
On March 5, Modi and Macron had also spoken over the phone and discussed their shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia, as well as the need for dialogue and diplomacy.
The conflict in West Asia has now stretched to nearly 50 days.
"Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
"We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Modi said in the post.
India has consistently maintained that de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to bring the conflict in West Asia to an end.
At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation on Wednesday, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, had said that India's diplomatic engagement in the context of the conflict continues.
He also shared broader contours of the telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.
The West Asia situation was discussed during the conversation, he said.
Prime Minister Modi has spoken with many world leaders since the conflict began on February 28, when the US-Israel combine conducted military strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by attacking the Gulf countries hosting American bases.
Amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India on Wednesday made a strong pitch for safe and unimpeded transit of merchant vessels, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that attacks on merchant ships were "completely unacceptable”.
Global oil and gas prices surged after Iran restricted the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG trade.
(With inputs from PTI)