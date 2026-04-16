French President Macron dials PM Modi; leaders stress on 'uninterrupted navigation' through Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in West Asia, with both leaders stressing the urgent need to restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The telephonic conversation was initiated by Macron.

In a post on X, Modi said, “We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

The two leaders also discussed the need to ensure secure and uninterrupted navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the region.

On March 5, Modi and Macron had also spoken over the phone and discussed their shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia, as well as the need for dialogue and diplomacy.