Govt 'bulldozing' delimitation via women's quota, Gogoi tells LS; Meghwal says 'no state will suffer'

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday said the neither men nor any state will suffer any loss due to the implementation of the women's reservation, while the Congress alleged that the government wants to "bulldoze" delimitation in the name of this legislation.

In his introductory remarks in the Lok Sabha on the three bills moved to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, Meghwal also said that 272 seats out of 815 in the House is the simple formula of reserving 33 per cent seats for women. "According to the women's reservation bill, the strength of the Lok Sabha will increase to 815, of which women's quota will be of 272 seats," the minister said.

"Neither men nor any state will suffer any loss after the implementation of the women's quota," Meghwal said, adding that there will be reservation for women belonging to SC and ST categories within the women's quota in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the discussion on the three bills, said the bills are "anti-women, anti-caste census, anti-Constitution and anti-federal structure of the country." He asserted that if it is really committed to implementing the women's quota law it should do so immediately on the basis of the current strength of Lok Sabha.

In his remarks in the Lower House, Gogoi accused the government of attempting to take political advantage through delimitation and gerrymandering.

"What they did through delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir and in Assam, the want to do in the whole country in the name of women's reservation," the Congress' deputy leader in the House said, adding the government's actions were "shameful."