NDA, opposition leaders spar over women's quota, delimitation bills amid LS debate and Friday vote

NDA leaders on Thursday defended the bills to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission, saying women have waited for years for reservation, while opposition leaders alleged the government’s approach could undermine the country’s federal and democratic structure.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Delimitation Bill, 2026 and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Following the introduction of the bills, LS Speaker Om Birla sanctioned a 15–18 hour debate on the three bills, with voting scheduled for 4 pm on Friday.

Notably, the three-day Parliament session takes up amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women’s Reservation Act, which mandates 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with the aim of implementing it by 2029. It will also take up a delimitation bill, aiming to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 850 members.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that the amendments to the Women's Reservation Act for its early implementation will receive broad support in Parliament.

"I have full confidence that when they come to the House, they will develop sensitivity towards women. Women have been waiting for years, and now their patience is running out. This will be passed collectively," Singh told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

He rejected the opposition's concerns on the delimitation exercise as unfounded. "There will be no discrimination against anyone or any state. There will be no loss to the southern states and no one needs to worry," he added.

BJP MP Sandhya Roy termed the move historic and said it would significantly boost women's participation in governance.

"I believe everyone will support this Bill. It is a historic opportunity for women's empowerment and a defining moment for the country. By 2029, women will have a strong share in the nation's participation and progress," she said.