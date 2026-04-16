NDA short of numbers to get women quota law passed in Parliament

The ruling NDA lacks the numbers in Parliament to pass the women’s reservation bills with the required two-thirds majority, unless it secures backing from other parties or ensures some members abstain.

The NDA currently has the backing of 293 Lok Sabha members, accounting for 54 per cent of the House, while the opposition holds 233 MPs.

While 7 MPs are independents, seven belong to parties like the YSRCP, AIMIM and Shiromani Akali Dal, which have yet to openly support the bills.

The rules require 360 MPs to support the bills, including the Constitution amendment bill, which comes to two-thirds of those present and voting.

For the bills to get approval from the Lok Sabha, at least two main opposition parties from amongst the Samajwadi Party (37 MPs), Trinamool Congress (28 MPs) or DMK (22 MPs) would have to abstain.

The Congress has 98 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, the BJP has 240 MPs, TDP 16 and JDU 12 in the Lok Sabha from the NDA.

In case the bills do not get Lok Sabha nod, they will not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has 141 members in their favour, which is 58 per cent of the upper house, and the opposition has 83 MPs in support.

Parties such as the BRS, YSRCP, BJD, and BSP and independents have 20 MPs in the upper house and their votes may help swing the decision.