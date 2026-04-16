No state or gender will lose out under women’s quota plan: Union law minister Meghwal

The Centre on Thursday introduced key amendment bills to operationalise the Women’s Reservation law passed in 2023, proposing a major expansion of the Lok Sabha and a nationwide delimitation exercise.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the centrepiece of the legislative push, proposes increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850, including 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

Alongside, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, seeks a readjustment of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the number of seats across states will increase by 50 per cent, with 272 of the 815 seats reserved for women.

“Neither men nor any state will suffer any loss after the implementation of the women's quota,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

He added that reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes would be provided within the overall quota in both the Parliament and state assemblies.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Meghwal said that without the proposed amendment, reservation of constituencies for women may not be feasible in time for the 2029 general elections, as it depends on post-2026 census data.

“The main objective of the bill is to give women their due rights,” he said.