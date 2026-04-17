Delimitation is 'electoral escape'; BJP using women as 'human shield' to push move : Kanimozhi in LS

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday criticised the move to amend the women’s quota bill by linking it with delimitation, calling it a "trap" and accusing the BJP of using women as a "human shield".

Speaking in the Lok Sabha debate while wearing a black saree in protest, Kanimozhi warned that the delimitation exercise would reduce the collective bargaining power of southern states and said women in Tamil Nadu, with high literacy levels, would not allow their rights to be "hijacked".

The DMK MP also questioned the timing of the government’s move to notify the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, asking what purpose the debate served if the law had already been brought into force and called it the "greatest assault on federal structure".

"I not only stand as a representative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but also eight crore people who have been told amidst the elections that their votes will count less and their voice in this Parliament will be diminished... We are discussing the Bill here, so what was the need to notify it yesterday? What is the respect you have for this House? These three bills are disguised as if they are in support of reservation for women, constitute the single greatest assault on federal structure," she said.

Kanimozhi also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'kala tika' swipe at her party's protest over women quota law amendment, saying black is the colour of goddess Kali and that the ruling party of Tamil Nadu will protest over the issue till the end.

The DMK leader said she is "surprised that people who are there to defend Hindutva were not reminded of goddess Kali, the dark goddess who wears black". She also said black is also the colour of DMK's intellectual leader Periyar, who has taught them to fight till the end.

Notably, DMK MPs continued to wear black for a second day in protest against the legislations introduced in the Parliament.