Delimitation is 'electoral escape'; BJP using women as 'human shield' to push move : Kanimozhi in LS

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday criticised the move to amend the women’s quota bill by linking it with delimitation, calling it a "trap" and accusing the BJP of using women as a "human shield".
Speaking in the Lok Sabha debate while wearing a black saree in protest, Kanimozhi warned that the delimitation exercise would reduce the collective bargaining power of southern states and said women in Tamil Nadu, with high literacy levels, would not allow their rights to be "hijacked".
The DMK MP also questioned the timing of the government’s move to notify the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, asking what purpose the debate served if the law had already been brought into force and called it the "greatest assault on federal structure".
"I not only stand as a representative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but also eight crore people who have been told amidst the elections that their votes will count less and their voice in this Parliament will be diminished... We are discussing the Bill here, so what was the need to notify it yesterday? What is the respect you have for this House? These three bills are disguised as if they are in support of reservation for women, constitute the single greatest assault on federal structure," she said.
Kanimozhi also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'kala tika' swipe at her party's protest over women quota law amendment, saying black is the colour of goddess Kali and that the ruling party of Tamil Nadu will protest over the issue till the end.
The DMK leader said she is "surprised that people who are there to defend Hindutva were not reminded of goddess Kali, the dark goddess who wears black". She also said black is also the colour of DMK's intellectual leader Periyar, who has taught them to fight till the end.
Notably, DMK MPs continued to wear black for a second day in protest against the legislations introduced in the Parliament.
Terming population-based delimitation an injustice to southern states, Kanimozhi noted that Tamil Nadu's fertility rate has come down to 1.6, and the state has completed its demographic transition.
"Delimitation at its heart stands as a promise to the southern states. Five states which have resisted the onslaught of the BJP and stood out as models for development. We listened to the government's call to control the population. We complied, and our fertility rates fell. In 2001, there was a government which listened to the voices of the South. We have to give you (the BJP) the credit where it's due. It gave 24 more years, because the then Parliament understood that this injustice needed to be addressed. Why do we have to increase the seats to 850 now?," she said.
"The statement of objectives states that the demographics have changed, yet you are using 15-year-old 2011 census data to conduct delimitation. You are contradicting yourself. Most of the MPs might not even get a chance to speak in Parliament," Kanimozhi added.
Kanimozhi further questioned the urgency of the move, calling it an "electoral escape", and raised concerns over the proposed delimitation process, saying the commission would be appointed by the government without adequate consultation or parliamentary oversight. She asked what recourse would be available if its recommendations were contested.
Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured no discrimination against southern states, saying that Tamil Nadu's representation in the Lok Sabha will increase from 39 to 59, maintaining a similar percentage in the House. However, Kanimozhi alleged that the Home Minister's statement was contrary to the constitutional amendment Bill.
"Contrary to what the Home Minister said yesterday, the Delimitation Bill clearly states that it will be on the basis of the latest census figures. The latest available census is 2011, and according to that, UP gains 13 seats, and Tamil Nadu loses 11. Our ideological leader, Periyar, taught us that 'Justice is not giving everyone the same thing, justice is giving every person what they need and deserve.'," She said.
"The Bill is vague and leaves everything open. This means that the party in the majority gets to choose which Census to use to draw the electoral map. This shows non-application of mind or a mind determined to push its own agenda on this country," Kanimozhi continuned.
"The Delimitation Commission will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Union government, with no consultation with the Chief Justice of India, states or the Parliament. States get associate members who are not allowed to vote or sign, except to sit and watch from the wings," she added.