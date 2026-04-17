NDA slams Opposition over women’s reservation Bill defeat; vows to take issue to women voters

NEW DELHI: When the NDA failed to secure passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, its leaders staged a protest within the Parliament premises against Opposition parties, including the Congress, for not supporting the Bill during voting.

They accused the Opposition of being against women’s reservation in legislative bodies.

Following the Bill’s failure, NDA MPs convened a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on their post-vote strategy.

According to sources, the alliance plans to continue raising the issue among women voters to highlight the Opposition’s stance on women’s reservation.

Sources further indicated that NDA leaders agreed to expose the Congress and other parties over what they described as an anti-women’s reservation position. The BJP-led NDA reportedly fell short by 52 votes of the two-thirds majority required to pass the constitutional amendment.

Making an all-out attack on the Opposition, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised the Congress for not supporting the Bill.

In a post on X, Singh said, “Today marks an extremely unfortunate day in the history of Indian democracy. During the special session of Parliament, the NDA government introduced the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, aimed at providing one-third reservation for women. By voting against this bill in the Lok Sabha today, the Congress-led INDIA alliance has exposed its anti-women character.”