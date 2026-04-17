Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, comes into force ahead of Lok Sabha vote on amendments

The Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), which provides a 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures, came into force on Thursday, ahead of Friday's 4pm vote in the Lok Sabha which is discussing on the amendments to operationalise it.

The law was notified with effect from April 16, even as Parliament debates changes to enable its implementation from 2029.

An official explained that bringing the law into force was essential, as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.

The constitution amendment Bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.

If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained.

Another official had Thursday night cited "technicalities" for bringing the law into force without elaborating.

Though the act has come into force, the reservation cannot be implemented in the current House, the official said.

Reservation for women can be implemented after carrying out a delimitation exercise on the basis of the next Census, the official said.