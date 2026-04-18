India summons Iranian envoy after Indian-flagged ships fired upon in Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday expressed deep concern after two Indian-flagged vessels came under fire in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, calling in Iran’s Ambassador Mohammad Fathali for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The meeting between the two officials focused on ensuring the safety of Indian shipping in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait of Hormuz that has become a choking point in the widening West Asia war.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in for a meeting with the Foreign Secretary this evening. During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added that Misri stressed “the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners,” while recalling that Iran had earlier facilitated safe passage for India-bound vessels through the route.

“Reiterating concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, the Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait,” Jaiswal said. The Iranian envoy, according to the MEA spokesperson "undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities”.