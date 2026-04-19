Opposition readies fresh bid to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Opposition parties are preparing to initiate a fresh move seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.

Leaders from multiple Opposition parties are currently in discussions, with at least five senior Members of Parliament from parties including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the DMK involved in drafting a new notice for initiating removal proceedings.

Sources said it has not yet been decided whether the notice will be introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, or in both Houses simultaneously, as was attempted earlier.

Encouraged by the defeat of The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Opposition leaders are seeking to mobilise broader support. They are aiming to secure the signatures of at least 200 MPs for the fresh notice.