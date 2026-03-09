CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces 'go back' slogans, shown black flags outside Kalighat temple in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faced "go back" slogans and was shown black flags on Monday morning when he visited the revered Kalighat temple in south Kolkata.

Police personnel present at the spot brought the situation under control, allowing the CEC to proceed with his visit to the temple.

Similar demonstrations were seen near the airport on Sunday night over the SIR exercise, after Kumar arrived in the city.

As his convoy was leaving the airport, TMC workers raised "go back" slogans, targeting him.

Black flags were also shown to the CEC when his convoy was passing through the Kaikhali area along the VIP Road.

Activists of Left parties also staged protests outside the airport, heightening tensions in the area.

Police said the situation was handled firmly, preventing the protests from escalating.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for Kumar's three-day visit ahead of the assembly elections, they said.