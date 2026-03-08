ECI full bench arrives in Kolkata amid ‘go back’ protests over 60 lakh voters under adjudication

KOLKATA: The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Kolkata on Sunday night amidst ‘go back’ slogan protests by CPI-M and ruling Trinamool Congress workers.

The West Bengal Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, and state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal received them at the Kolkata airport tonight.

Protestors belonging to the ruling party and opposition CPI-M separately shouted ‘go back Gyanesh Kumar’ slogans to protest the commission’s decision to categorise 60 lakh voters 'under adjudication’, who are awaiting clearance from judicial officers for their voting rights ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Wearing posters on their chest and carrying black flags, the protestors also staged demonstrations in front of a private hotel in New Town where the ECI top officials will stay.

During their two-day visit to the state, the full bench will assess preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, an official said.

The commission is expected to hold meetings with key stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including administrative and law-enforcement officials. "The commission will review the overall preparedness for the Assembly elections and interact with officials at various levels," the official added.

The poll schedule for Assembly elections in five states and Union territories, including West Bengal, may be announced in the second week of March, another source in the office of the state CEO indicated, though the exact date has not yet been finalised.

Agarwal is also scheduled to meet district magistrates and election officers later in the day to review the status of poll preparations.