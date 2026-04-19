Over 9,000 people from Punjab likely to be deported from Canada due to Bill C-12

CHANDIGARH: Approximately 30,000 migrants in Canada would be getting notices and are likely at the risk of deportation after the enactment of the new immigration law, Bill C-12.
Of the 30,000 migrants, 9,000 are international students and asylum claimants from Punjab. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is informing a few of them to leave immediately.
As per the Canadian media, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued procedural fairness notices to around 30,000 asylum seekers, informing them that their claims may no longer qualify.
They have also been advised to leave Canada voluntarily or face enforcement action.
The IRCC has clarified that the notices are not final deportation orders and provides a chance for around 21 days to the recipients to submit additional information. However, if they fail to respond, it could lead to deportation proceedings.
A spokesperson for the Canadian Immigration Minister said that the Canadian government is now implementing the new law and is in the process of sending procedural fairness letters to individuals who could be impacted.
It is learnt that many former international students from Punjab who had applied for asylum after living in Canada for over a year are likely to be affected, and most of them had adopted the asylum route to extend their stay.
The reason behind it is stricter study permit rules and limited pathways to permanent residency.
Notably, Bill C-12 is retroactive to June 24, 2020, and applies to claims made on or after June 3, 2025. In this case, the officer writes that the applicant can submit additional information or evidence regarding the circumstances of their entry over the next 21 days.
These notices have triggered panic among affected communities, with a significant number from Punjab who came on study permits and later sought asylum after their visas expired.
There is also a widespread concern in the Punjabi Diaspora in Brampton, Surrey and Calgary. The affected students have been advised to consult registered immigration consultants or lawyers and gather all supporting documents.
The law, formally known as the 'Strengthening Canada Immigration System and Borders Act', received royal assent on March 26 and significantly tightened asylum rules.
Under the new provisions, individuals applying for asylum more than one year after arriving in Canada will be deemed ineligible for a full hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board.
The ineligible claimants will only receive a Pre-Removal Risk Assessment (PRRA) instead of a full refugee hearing, raising concerns among immigration lawyers about limited opportunities to present their cases.