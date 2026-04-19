Over 9,000 people from Punjab likely to be deported from Canada due to Bill C-12

CHANDIGARH: Approximately 30,000 migrants in Canada would be getting notices and are likely at the risk of deportation after the enactment of the new immigration law, Bill C-12.

Of the 30,000 migrants, 9,000 are international students and asylum claimants from Punjab. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is informing a few of them to leave immediately.

As per the Canadian media, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued procedural fairness notices to around 30,000 asylum seekers, informing them that their claims may no longer qualify.

They have also been advised to leave Canada voluntarily or face enforcement action.

The IRCC has clarified that the notices are not final deportation orders and provides a chance for around 21 days to the recipients to submit additional information. However, if they fail to respond, it could lead to deportation proceedings.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Immigration Minister said that the Canadian government is now implementing the new law and is in the process of sending procedural fairness letters to individuals who could be impacted.

It is learnt that many former international students from Punjab who had applied for asylum after living in Canada for over a year are likely to be affected, and most of them had adopted the asylum route to extend their stay.