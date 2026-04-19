‘You gave me clearance, now you are firing': Audio from Indian tanker shot at by Iran navy

An audio recording, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, one of the two Indian vessels fired upon by the Iranian Navy north of Oman, has surfaced.

In the recording, a mariner from the tanker is heard telling Iranian authorities that the vessel was being fired upon despite having received prior clearance to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Indian vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, came under fire from the Iranian Navy, contradicting Tehran’s earlier assurance that countries not involved in its conflict with the United States and Israel would not be targeted.

According to Marine Traffic data, Jag Arnav, an India-flagged bulk carrier, was travelling from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia to India. Sanmar Herald, meanwhile, was transporting crude oil from Iraq to India.

In the audio clip, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, a crew member can be heard saying: “You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back.”