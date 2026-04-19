‘You gave me clearance, now you are firing': Audio from Indian tanker shot at by Iran navy

An audio recording, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, one of the two Indian vessels fired upon by the Iranian Navy north of Oman, has surfaced.
In the recording, a mariner from the tanker is heard telling Iranian authorities that the vessel was being fired upon despite having received prior clearance to transit the Strait of Hormuz.
Two Indian vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, came under fire from the Iranian Navy, contradicting Tehran’s earlier assurance that countries not involved in its conflict with the United States and Israel would not be targeted.
According to Marine Traffic data, Jag Arnav, an India-flagged bulk carrier, was travelling from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia to India. Sanmar Herald, meanwhile, was transporting crude oil from Iraq to India.
In the audio clip, reportedly from Sanmar Herald, a crew member can be heard saying: “You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back.”
India on Saturday expressed deep concern over the incident and summoned Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in for a meeting with the Foreign Secretary this evening.
During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”
He added that Misri stressed “the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners,” while recalling that Iran had earlier facilitated safe passage for India-bound vessels through the route.
“Reiterating concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, the Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait,” Jaiswal said.
The Iranian envoy, according to the MEA spokesperson, “undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities”.