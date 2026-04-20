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Bereaving family alleges they paid Rs 5,000 for post-mortem at Jharkhand GH, probe underway

A four-member committee under Sadar government hospital SDO, Md. Zahur Alam has been formed and and a detailed inquiry report will be submitted within 24 hours.
Sadar government hospital, Chatra
Sadar government hospital, Chatra Mappls.com
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

A probe has been ordered following allegations that a family was compelled to pay Rs 5,000 to a sanitation worker at Sadar government hospital for the post-mortem of a woman and her daughter, who died after drowning in a pond.

The incident took place in Chatra district's Bhojya village.

"A probe has been ordered after it came to light that the bereaved family paid Rs 5,000 to a sanitation worker for the post-mortem of the two deceased at the Sadar Hospital," said Ravi Anand, the deputy commissioner of Chatr.

"I have constituted a four-member committee under the leadership of Sadar SDO, Md. Zahur Alam and directed him to submit a detailed inquiry report within 24 hours," he added.

With inputs from PTI

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