Bereaving family alleges they paid Rs 5,000 for post-mortem at Jharkhand GH, probe underway

A probe has been ordered following allegations that a family was compelled to pay Rs 5,000 to a sanitation worker at Sadar government hospital for the post-mortem of a woman and her daughter, who died after drowning in a pond.

The incident took place in Chatra district's Bhojya village.

"A probe has been ordered after it came to light that the bereaved family paid Rs 5,000 to a sanitation worker for the post-mortem of the two deceased at the Sadar Hospital," said Ravi Anand, the deputy commissioner of Chatr.

"I have constituted a four-member committee under the leadership of Sadar SDO, Md. Zahur Alam and directed him to submit a detailed inquiry report within 24 hours," he added.

With inputs from PTI