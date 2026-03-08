Tribal couple carries stillborn child home in carton due to lack of transport facilities in Chaibasa hospital

RANCHI: A tribal couple was forced to carry their stillborn child in a carton due to a lack of transport facilities available at the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Chakradharpur in Chaibasa

As per the information received, Ramakrishna Hembram, a resident of Bangarasai village under Karaikela police station, admitted his wife, Rita Triya, to Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Hospital on March 5 for delivery.

On Saturday, Rita Triya gave birth to a stillborn child.

According to Hembrom, the hospital did not provide any information regarding an ambulance or hearse after the death. “As no transportation was available in the hospital, we returned home in a toto carrying the dead newborn child in a carton,” he said.

Medical Officer in Charge of the Subdivision Hospital, Dr Anshuman Sharma, confirmed that the pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital, where she gave birth to a stillborn child.

According to Sharma, the woman had been admitted to the hospital on March 5. During the initial examination, the heartbeat of the fetus could not be detected, and the mother was also suffering from medical complications.

“She was immediately referred for an ultrasound. However, before the procedure could be done, labour pain began, and she was brought back to the sub-divisional hospital, where a stillborn baby was delivered,” said the Medical Officer.

According to Sharma, the family did not approach the hospital administration for any assistance in transporting the body.