Tribal couple carries stillborn child home in carton due to lack of transport facilities in Chaibasa hospital

RANCHI: A tribal couple was forced to carry their stillborn child in a carton due to a lack of transport facilities available at the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Chakradharpur in Chaibasa
As per the information received, Ramakrishna Hembram, a resident of Bangarasai village under Karaikela police station, admitted his wife, Rita Triya, to Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Hospital on March 5 for delivery.
On Saturday, Rita Triya gave birth to a stillborn child.
According to Hembrom, the hospital did not provide any information regarding an ambulance or hearse after the death. “As no transportation was available in the hospital, we returned home in a toto carrying the dead newborn child in a carton,” he said.
Medical Officer in Charge of the Subdivision Hospital, Dr Anshuman Sharma, confirmed that the pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital, where she gave birth to a stillborn child.
According to Sharma, the woman had been admitted to the hospital on March 5. During the initial examination, the heartbeat of the fetus could not be detected, and the mother was also suffering from medical complications.
“She was immediately referred for an ultrasound. However, before the procedure could be done, labour pain began, and she was brought back to the sub-divisional hospital, where a stillborn baby was delivered,” said the Medical Officer.
According to Sharma, the family did not approach the hospital administration for any assistance in transporting the body.
“Neither the relatives made any request to the staff for a vehicle nor was any such issue reported to me by the doctors or nurses on duty,” said the Medical Officer.
"The family did not seek any assistance from the hospital management", he added.
“Had the parents requested assistance, an ambulance and other necessary arrangements would have been made,” he said.
Sharma informed that the matter came to the hospital’s notice only in the evening when a video surfaced.
"An internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances of the incident has already been launched", he said.
Meanwhile, the state health department has also ordered a probe in this regard. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Singh, action will be taken against anyone found involved.
Notably, a similar incident occurred on December 19, 2025, when Dimba Chatomba of Noamundi in Chaibasa was also forced to carry his dead four-month-old child in a plastic bag as the hospital failed to provide transportation facilities.
The father requested an ambulance from the hospital administration to transport the body to the village, but even after hours, arrangements were not made. Finally, he returned to the village by bus, carrying his son's body in a bag.