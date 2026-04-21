Amit Shah lashes out at Kharge for his ‘terrorist’ remarks against PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had “breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation”.

This comes after Kharge referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist” at a press conference in Chennai.

In an official statement posted on his ‘X’ handle, Shah said, “Every day, the Congress is hitting new lows in its demeanour, breaking its own record in lowering the standard of public discourse.”

He further said, “This insult to the foremost leader of the nation is an insult to the millions of people who love and support Modi Ji. Calling a leader like Modi ji a terrorist, who has completely curbed terrorism in the last 12 years, is highly condemnable. Every time the Congress hurls abuses at Modi Ji, it is the people of India who answer them. This time too, the people will respond.”

Kharge, during the press conference, made the remark while questioning the AIADMK’s decision to ally with the BJP ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls.