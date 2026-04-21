'Casting aspersions': Congress moves privilege notice against Modi in LS over remarks in national address

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday submitted a privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he breached parliamentary privilege during a televised national address last week by "casting aspersions" on members of the Lower House.

In his letter to Birla, Venugopal said, "I hereby give a notice of question of privilege under provisions of Rule 222 of the the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister of India for having cast aspersions on Members of Lok Sabha during his address/speech telecast on 18 April, 2026."

He said the prime minister addressed the nation on national television on April 18, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha for failing to secure the required two-thirds majority under Article 368 of the Constitution.

In the 29-minute speech, described as an address to the nation, the prime minister criticised opposition parties for blocking the bill and made direct references to the voting pattern of opposition members, attributing motives to them, he said.