Eight-time MLA Shrawan Kumar elected as JD(U) legislature party leader

PATNA: Shrawan Kumar, an eight-time MLA from Nalanda assembly constituency in Bihar, has been elected as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party.

The announcement of his election was confirmed through an official notification issued by the State Assembly. The post of JD(U) legislature party leader was earlier held by Nitish.

Notably, at the meeting chaired by party president Nitish Kumar on Monday, all party MLAs and MLCs had authorised him to take a final decision on the JD(U) legislature party leadership issue.

Shrawan Kumar hails from Nalanda, the home district of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. He is also a prominent face of the Kurmi caste. Interestingly, Nitish Kumar belongs to the Kurmi caste, too.

The development comes after Nitish Kumar resigned from Bihar legislative council membership on March 30 after his election to the Rajya Sabha.

At the meeting held at 1 Anne Marg, the official residence of the CM, on Monday, Nitish asked all the members of the party to work with dedication and resolve for the comprehensive development of Bihar.