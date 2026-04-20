Will keep an eye on development work in Bihar, spend maximum time in the State: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, addressing a meeting at 1, Anney Marg, with his party legislators, said that he will continue to keep an eye on the development and progress of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar resigned from the Bihar chief minister's post on April 14, after taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 10.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Our party leader has said that except for sessions of Parliament, which would require his presence in Delhi, he will spend his maximum time in Bihar."

"Nitish Kumar told us that he will ensure that the good work done while he was in power continues under the new government, in which the JD(U) is an important partner. To keep a tab, he will tour the state in due course," Neeraj Kumar said.

The JD(U) spokesperson was asked about speculations that the meeting had been convened to decide on the role to be assigned to Nishant, the party supremo's son, who joined the JD(U) last month, but has declined to accept a ministerial berth in the Samrat Choudhary government.

"There is no confusion about the role of Nishant, who has been accepted by the party as the leader of the future. In any case, there was no discussion on him today," Neeraj Kumar said.

"Nitish Kumar has been authorised by the legislators to decide on choosing the legislative party leader", he added.

Among those present at the meeting were Union minister and former JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

With inputs from PTI