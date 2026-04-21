Gujarat ATS arrests two for allegedly plotting anti-national attacks

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS has busted an alleged terror conspiracy with the arrest of two youngsters accused of plotting anti-national attacks, spreading radical ideology online and attempting to build a Ghazwa-e-Hind network across India.

Investigators say bomb-making plans, extremist chats and objectionable literature have been recovered.

The arrests, officials say, came after a covert operation followed by intelligence inputs from Siddhpur.

According to the ATS official Press Release, PSI A.P. Parmar received specific information that 22-year-old Irfan Pathan, a resident of Siddhpur, had allegedly embraced extremist views and was conspiring with associates to wage anti-national activities in India.

Inputs further suggested that Irfan was trying to raise funds and gather resources for bomb-making operations. Acting swiftly, ATS formed a special surveillance team and tracked Irfan before arresting him in Siddhpur.