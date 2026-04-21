Gujarat ATS arrests two for allegedly plotting anti-national attacks

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS has busted an alleged terror conspiracy with the arrest of two youngsters accused of plotting anti-national attacks, spreading radical ideology online and attempting to build a Ghazwa-e-Hind network across India.
Investigators say bomb-making plans, extremist chats and objectionable literature have been recovered.
The arrests, officials say, came after a covert operation followed by intelligence inputs from Siddhpur.
According to the ATS official Press Release, PSI A.P. Parmar received specific information that 22-year-old Irfan Pathan, a resident of Siddhpur, had allegedly embraced extremist views and was conspiring with associates to wage anti-national activities in India.
Inputs further suggested that Irfan was trying to raise funds and gather resources for bomb-making operations. Acting swiftly, ATS formed a special surveillance team and tracked Irfan before arresting him in Siddhpur.
During interrogation and forensic examination of his mobile phone, ATS reportedly found Irfan in contact through WhatsApp and Instagram with alleged ISIS-linked elements and several persons with radical mindsets.
Officials said chats pointed to a plan to recruit like-minded youths from multiple states and create an underground extremist network.
ATS Press release stated, “The accused was allegedly trying to bring together radical elements from different states, motivate them, and prepare them for anti-national acts.”
Investigators further alleged that the conspiracy involved plans to target political leaders, persons linked to RSS and enforce Sharia-based rule through violence.
The suspects were also allegedly discussing training recruits in making RDX bombs and other explosives, sending them to camps, contacting foreign terror outfits and arranging illegal weapons channels linked to Pakistan and Afghanistan.
As the probe deepened, ATS identified another alleged associate, 21-year-old Murshid Sheikh from Mumbai. A second operation was launched, following which Murshid was arrested in Mumbai and brought into custody.
Officials said extremist literature was recovered from mobile devices, along with chats detailing alleged plans to execute anti-national activities.
Digital evidence is now under forensic examination to trace wider links and identify more suspects. Gujarat ATS has registered a case against both accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
After being produced before the court, both were remanded to 11 days of ATS custody for further interrogation.
ATS officers said the investigation is now focused on uncovering funding channels, interstate modules and any foreign handlers behind the alleged conspiracy.