Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, tailor radicalised by Al Qaeda held in Navsari

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS has arrested Faizan Shaikh, a 25-year-old tailor from Navsari, for allegedly embracing Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed ideology, illegally procuring weapons, and plotting targeted killings to spread fear across the State.

Acting on precise intelligence, ATS teams arrested Shaikh on January 25 in the Charpul area. Shaikh’s arrest has sent ripples through security agencies.

Originally from Dundawala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, Shaikh had been living and working in Navsari for several years, blending into the local workforce while allegedly consuming extremist propaganda online.

“Shaikh was deeply radicalised by the ideologies of banned terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda,” an ATS official said.