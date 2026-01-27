Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, tailor radicalised by Al Qaeda held in Navsari

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS has arrested Faizan Shaikh, a 25-year-old tailor from Navsari, for allegedly embracing Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed ideology, illegally procuring weapons, and plotting targeted killings to spread fear across the State.
Acting on precise intelligence, ATS teams arrested Shaikh on January 25 in the Charpul area. Shaikh’s arrest has sent ripples through security agencies.
Originally from Dundawala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, Shaikh had been living and working in Navsari for several years, blending into the local workforce while allegedly consuming extremist propaganda online.
“Shaikh was deeply radicalised by the ideologies of banned terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda,” an ATS official said.
He added that Shaik had procured illegal arms and ammunition with the clear intention of killing members of a specific group to spread terror and fear.
Investigators say the radicalisation was gradual but deliberate, with online content, extremist narratives, and digital echo chambers pushing him closer to violence.
The intent, officials believe, was not random. Targets were selected. Fear was the objective. Chaos was the outcome he sought!
During searches linked to the arrest, ATS recovered illegal weapons and ammunition, raising alarms about the scale and immediacy of the threat.
“We suspect he was planning attacks on sensitive locations in the state,” a senior officer revealed, underlining why the arrest was treated as a high priority.
Shaikh was produced before a local court soon after his arrest, from where ATS secured a 12-day remand to delve deeper into the conspiracy.
Investigators are now racing against time to trace the source of the weapons, identify potential handlers, uncover funding channels, and map out any sleeper links that may still be active.
“This is not an isolated case,” an ATS officer stressed. “We are probing whether he acted alone or was part of a larger module,” he added.
The arrest fits into a disturbing pattern.
Just months earlier, in November, Gujarat ATS had arrested three accused, including a doctor from Telangana, for plotting a major terror strike using weapons and chemicals.
One of them, Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, was allegedly preparing ricin, a deadly poison extracted from castor beans, to execute a mass-casualty attack.
Two others from Uttar Pradesh were accused of supplying weapons.
More recently, on December 4, 2025, ATS busted a suspected spy network with international links. Two accused, a woman from Goa and a man from Daman, were arrested for allegedly spying on sensitive installations while being in contact with Pakistan and working for ISIS.
Against this backdrop, Faizan Shaikh’s arrest sharpens concerns about online radicalisation, lone-wolf terror plots, and the quiet spread of extremist ideology far from traditional conflict zones.
In response, security agencies have intensified surveillance across South Gujarat, especially in Navsari and the surrounding districts.
ATS officials say the investigation is active and expanding, with more disclosures expected in the coming days.